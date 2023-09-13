Karan Johar Reveals His Approach To Silencing Negativity In His Life

Karan Johar shared his approach to handling negativity.

Karan shared his childhood experiences of being perceived as different.

He highlighted that he no longer allows external judgment to dictate his life.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Karan Johar, riding high on the success of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” shared insights into how he copes with negativity in his life. He revealed that he has overcome the fear of judgment and can now handle trolling and negativity without letting it impact his life significantly. Drawing a parallel with a character from his film, Tota Roy Chowdhury’s Chandon Chatterjee, Karan stated that, like Chandon, he was also perceived as different during his childhood.

During an interview, Karan Johar expressed, “Vicariously, we live our lives through cinema. Even in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tota Roy Chowdhury’s character (Chandon Chatterjee), Alia’s father in the film, and what he spoke about being laughed at as a child when he wanted to dance. It was pretty much a section of my childhood where I was considered different from the other boys. Unusual. People would use all kinds of words at that time that were hurtful.” Tota Roy Chowdhury portrays a kathak dancer in the movie.

Reflecting on his past, Karan realized that negative comments were attempts to weaken him. “Very easily, you can get weakened by what people say about you. But I felt like ‘Thank God I have cinema where I can express myself,’” he noted. Karan emphasized that he no longer pays heed to others’ judgments, choosing instead to live life on his own terms. He embraced the idea that “hunar ka koi gender nahi hota” (there is no gender for talent), as expressed by Tota Roy Chowdhury’s character in the film. Karan no longer fears judgment and is determined to live life authentically, despite external pressures.

Karan Johar recently attended the premiere of the action film “Kill” at the Toronto International Film Festival. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and stars Lakshay and Raghav Juyal.

Also Read Kajol Joins Karan Johar in Welcoming Ibrahim Ali Khan to Bollywood The renowned filmmaker has roped in the talented actress Kajol to join...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.