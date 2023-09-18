Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh’s hidden personality

Ranveer Singh has a quiet, introspective side when he’s not working.

Karan Johar describes Ranveer as a “mystery man” with two distinct facets.

Ranveer is dedicated to his craft and prepares extensively for his roles.

Ranveer Singh, a highly accomplished Bollywood actor known for his vibrant and energetic persona on and off the screen, is not always the exuberant personality he’s known for, according to Karan Johar.

Despite this aspect not being widely discussed in the entertainment industry, Karan Johar has now shared insights into Ranveer’s multi-faceted nature. Karan, who recently directed Ranveer in the film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” praised his acting abilities and revealed that Ranveer possesses a distinct and quieter side when he’s not engaged in work.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Karan Johar shared that while Ranveer Singh is known for his vibrant personality during interviews and public appearances, he has a completely different persona when he’s not engaged in work.

He said, “That Ranveer Singh just vanishes. He is not like that 24X7. In the day, he projects that 10-12 hours, and then the other 12 hours, that person vanishes. He becomes a quiet person, who listens to music, is on his own, and doesn’t go out. He really doesn’t go to parties and has his 4-5 close friends whom he meets, he has his wife and parents. He is silent and you wouldn’t know where he is.”

The director continued to explain that the Gully Boy star focuses on conserving his energy and then channeling it when he’s on set. According to Karan, Ranveer has two distinct facets: one characterized by a calm, introspective demeanor where he is comfortable with himself, and the other marked by his vibrant, outgoing, and exuberant personality.

He said, “I am surprised he is not a Gemini. He is really two people. That second (side), none of you will ever meet. Ranveer is not wired like that. He is conserving to explode.”

Karan Johar affectionately described Ranveer Singh as a “mystery man,” highlighting that this intriguing aspect of his personality fuels his creative brilliance. Karan lauded Ranveer’s acting skills and admired his unwavering dedication to his craft. He noted that when Ranveer is on set, portraying his character, the transformation is nothing short of remarkable.

Furthermore, Karan disclosed that during the filming of “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” Ranveer remained in character as Rocky Randhawa even when the cameras were not actively recording.

He added, “It’s not an act, it’s him working. Even when he’s not on set he sat with me for a month when I was scouting a location in Delhi. He traveled with me and met all these Instagrammers and Influencers. He drove around Delhi to get the feel and vibe. Sometimes when an actor plays a serious character, one researches (it’s hailed). But when you do a pop culture performance, you feel what kind of work (he did). But he worked truckloads, as did Alia Bhatt.”

After a hiatus of seven years, Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair with the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, the film was released on July 28th of this year and enjoyed significant box office success.

Advertisement

