Kareena Kapoor Reveals Taimur’s Curious Question About His Nanny

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor reveals that her children’s nanny dines with them.

She highlights the importance of respecting and acknowledging the nannies.

She said that their nanny looks after them and must get the respect that Saif and I get.

Actress Kareena Kapoor has disclosed that her two children’s nannies, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, dine with the family following a query from her elder son regarding why they were seated separately during meals. In an interview, Kareena Kapoor shared that upon Taimur’s inquiry, she and husband-actor Saif Ali Khan ensured that the nannies sat with them to share meals. She explained, “She sits with us. My boys’ nannies are eating with them because that’s just the way both Saif and I have addressed it, because Taimur has asked and Jeh is already asking, ‘Why are you sitting there? Sit here’.” If her sons are eating, and the nannies are hungry, they all eat together.

Advertisement

Kareena further emphasized, “This is the rule of the house because they look after my children. They are looking after them, when I am working and they have to get the respect that Saif and I have. We are all together most of the time and we travel together. They look after my children like their own and that is something that I cannot… I can’t just oversee that.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in Mumbai in October 2012 and welcomed Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. They had Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, in 2021. The family resides in Mumbai.

Kareena is preparing to make her debut on the OTT platform with “Jaane Jaan,” director Sujoy Ghosh’s Hindi adaptation of the popular Japanese novel “Devotion of Suspect X,” scheduled for release on September 21. The film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Additionally, she has director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film “The Buckingham Murders,” set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Kareena also has “The Crew” in the works, featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in leading roles. It’s a comedy set in the struggling airline industry, where three women find themselves in a web of lies. Kapil Sharma will make a special cameo appearance. The film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor shares lovely pictures from Raksha Bandhan celebrations Kareena Kapoor posted Raksha Bandhan photos with her family on Instagram. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.