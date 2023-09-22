Karisma Kapoor shares a picture with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Karisma Kapoor is a talented actress who consistently delivers top-notch performances.

Karisma Kapoor, a fantastic actress and a talent powerhouse, consistently delivers top-notch performances to her fans through numerous films. She not only shines on screen but also manages her personal life well.

Recently, she posted a picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, her son Taimur, and Saif Ali Khan, making us wonder how she balances everything so effortlessly.

On Friday, Karisma Kapoor shared a peek into her personal life on Instagram. She enjoyed some quality time at the Pataudi Palace with her sister Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, and Saif.

It looks like the Kapoor sisters are cherishing their time together, especially after Kareena had a fantastic birthday celebration with wishes pouring in from all over Bollywood.

Karisma captioned her Instagram post with the family picture, “Only love #familytime.” The picture shows how close the Kapoor sisters, Saif, and little Tim Tim are and how strong their bond is.

When Karisma shared a photo with our beloved Bollywood stars, just like all of us, fans couldn’t contain their joy. Her post received a bunch of comments filled with love for the family.

A fan wrote, “Mashallah so cute” and another fan wrote, “Lovely picture”. Other comments read, “Stunners!!!!!”, “So beautiful” and “Happy family stay blessed”.

Karisma Kapoor, a beloved actress, has given us many wonderful movies throughout her career.

She started her journey with the musical film “Prem Qaidi” in 1991 and has been continuously successful ever since. Now, she’s all set for her upcoming film “Murder Mubarak,” directed by Homi Adajania, adding to her impressive filmography.

