Kiara Advani Celebrates Brother Mishaal’s Birthday With Precious Throwback Photos

Kiara Advani is known for her successful career in Bollywood.

Kiara celebrated her brother Mishaal Advani’s birthday.

Kiara’s recent work includes the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Kiara Advani, a highly versatile actress in Bollywood, has made a significant impact on the industry since her debut in 2014. Earlier this year, she tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra, captivating fans with their adorable relationship. Kiara also excels in the role of a loving sister, as demonstrated on her brother Mishaal Advani’s birthday. She celebrated this special occasion by sharing nostalgic photos on her Instagram.

On Tuesday morning, Kiara took to her Instagram Stories to post two fan-created collages that featured moments from her life with her brother, spanning from their childhood to recent times. Alongside the first collage, Kiara wished her brother Mishaal Advani a heartfelt “Happy happy birthday” and added a red heart emoji.

Kiara seemed to be reminiscing about cherished moments with her brother on this special day. Sharing the second collage, she affectionately expressed, “Misssss youuuuu Mishuuuu!!” She also shared a fan-made video that showcased their bond through clips from their childhood to the present.

Kiara recently appeared in the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” where she was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie received a positive response from the audience, with Kiara earning praise for her portrayal of Katha. She is now set to venture into the South Indian film industry with the political thriller “Game Changer,” co-starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar.

