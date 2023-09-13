Meghan Markle marks her big return by visiting Prince Harry show.

The Duchess of Sussex aims to mend her public image.

Megan Markle has deployed a classic crisis.

Meghan Markle appears to be employing a “classic crisis communications recovery strategy” by using Prince Harry’s event as her significant “return” to the public eye.

The Duchess of Sussex aims to mend her public image, which had been strained by her and Prince Harry’s critical Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, by making a prominent comeback in the spotlight as she travels to Germany to join her husband, the Duke of Sussex, at the Invictus Games.

Crisis communications expert Andy Barr, in reference to Meghan’s current approach, explained, “It looks like Megan Markle has deployed a classic crisis communications recovery strategy.”

“While she wasn’t directly involved in any major issues, the Netflix documentary’s drama would have caused distress even for the most resilient individuals,” Barr added.

He continued, “Crisis Comms 101 advises taking a significant break from the media spotlight and then returning with a high-profile event.”

“It’s evident that this is precisely what she is now doing to support Harry and demonstrate a united front.”

