Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anand Mahindra feels proud as G20 Leaders receive Araku Coffee

Anand Mahindra feels proud as G20 Leaders receive Araku Coffee

Articles
Advertisement
Anand Mahindra feels proud as G20 Leaders receive Araku Coffee

Anand Mahindra feels proud as G20 Leaders receive Araku Coffee

Advertisement
  • Anand Mahindra feels proud as G20 Leaders receive Araku Coffee.
  • He turned to social media to commend the distinctive gifts.
  • Individuals in the comments section lauded the gifts.
Advertisement

Business mogul Anand Mahindra turned to social media to commend the distinctive gifts presented to world leaders upon their departure from the G20 Summit in Delhi.

He expressed his “great pride” in seeing Araku Coffee featured in the gift set. Araku Coffee, the world’s first terroir-mapped coffee, is cultivated on organic plantations in Andhra Pradesh’s Araku Valley.

Mahindra, the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, emphasized that it exemplifies “As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India’….”

Advertisement

The post, originally shared on September 12, has garnered over 400,000 views and received more than 3,000 likes, along with numerous reactions.

Individuals in the comments section lauded the gifts and expressed their interest in trying Araku Coffee.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro
Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro

Man dances to Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro. Man's remarkable...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story