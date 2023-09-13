Anand Mahindra feels proud as G20 Leaders receive Araku Coffee.

He turned to social media to commend the distinctive gifts.

Individuals in the comments section lauded the gifts.

Advertisement

Business mogul Anand Mahindra turned to social media to commend the distinctive gifts presented to world leaders upon their departure from the G20 Summit in Delhi.

He expressed his “great pride” in seeing Araku Coffee featured in the gift set. Araku Coffee, the world’s first terroir-mapped coffee, is cultivated on organic plantations in Andhra Pradesh’s Araku Valley.

Mahindra, the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, emphasized that it exemplifies “As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India’….”

As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India’… https://t.co/VxIaQT6nZL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2023

Advertisement

The post, originally shared on September 12, has garnered over 400,000 views and received more than 3,000 likes, along with numerous reactions.

Individuals in the comments section lauded the gifts and expressed their interest in trying Araku Coffee.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro Man dances to Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro. Man's remarkable...