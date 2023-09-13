Miley Cyrus reflects on her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus reveals about her breakup with Liam.

Miley decided to end her marriage while performing at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in England.

Earlier she recalled her strong chemistry with Liam.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus shared on TikTok that she realized her relationship with Liam Hemsworth was over while performing at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in England. According to a Page Six report.

Miley Cyrus said, “I remember being on stage at Glastonbury, and I had this moment where I thought, ‘This is it. This is the last time I’m ever going to be on stage with this person.'”

Cyrus explained that their decision to end their marriage came from a place of love but also from a place of trauma. The Flowers singer said, “Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision happened that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first — because we’d been together for 10 years — but also from a place of trauma.”

She continued, “The day of the show was the day I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

They had suffered a great deal of loss, especially when their home was destroyed in the Woolsey fire in Malibu in November 2018. This tragedy had a deep impact on them, and they were working hard to rebuild their lives as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

According to Cyrus, “That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess now that’s why it’s so important to me for me to not be the case (anymore). The human comes first.”

Also Read Selena Gomez defends her reaction to Chris Brown’s VMA Nomination Selena Gomez has responded with grace to online mockery she faced. She...