Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra Dance to Bhangra Beats in ‘Jalsa 2.0’

The first song from the movie “Mission Raniganj”, titled “Jalsa 2.0”, was released on Saturday.

Akshay Kumar takes the lead by energetically starting a bhangra dance.

The soundtrack for ‘Jalsa 2.0’ is created by the musical duo Prem and Hardeep.

Advertisement

The creators of the eagerly awaited rescue thriller “Mission Raniganj” unveiled the first song, “Jalsa 2.0,” on Saturday. The song showcases the film’s main stars, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, joyfully engaging in bhangra dancing at a vibrant and festive occasion.

The undeniable chemistry and limitless energy displayed by Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra elevate the song to remarkable levels, positioning it as a top contender for the title of this year’s ultimate Bhangra hit.

In the song, Akshay Kumar takes the lead by energetically starting a bhangra dance, while Parineeti Chopra watches from a distance with a joyful smile, eager to join in.

Akshay, dressed in a dark blue kurta and wearing a turban, executes the bhangra moves with precision, even thumping the floor while seated on a charpoy (traditional bed). Parineeti eventually joins him, and the two synchronize their dance steps to the lively dhol beats.

At one point, Parineeti even sits on the dhol that Akshay wears around his neck and plays along with the music.

Advertisement

The soundtrack for ‘Jalsa 2.0’ is created by the musical duo Prem and Hardeep. The song’s lyrics are written by Satinder Sartaaj, who also delivers his impressive vocals for the tune.

“The Jalsa 2.0 song represents a significant moment in our journey as we step into the world of Indian Cinema with great enthusiasm once again. This is for the first time that Jjust Music is venturing into this grand endeavour. It’s a joyful celebration of music, culture, and the magic of movies,” Jackky Bhagnani, who serves as the Founder of Jjust Music and leads Pooja Entertainment.

“Jalsa 2.0 is a very special song for all of us. It’s the first song from Mission Raniganj which carries along a lot of fun, and Ganesh Master’s choreography will instantly make you get up and dance. Associating with Jjust Music for this one has been absolutely amazing. Akshay sir and Parineeti coming together, is total Dhamaal,” says Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The movie “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,” featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film revolves around a coal mine accident that garnered widespread attention both nationally and internationally. It highlights the determined rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie is set to hit theaters on October 6th.

Also Read Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh Begin Filming ‘Singham Again The third installment of the "Singham" franchise, titled "Singham Again." Ajay Devgn...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.