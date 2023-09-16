Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh Begin Filming ‘Singham Again

The third installment of the “Singham” franchise, titled “Singham Again.”

Ajay Devgn shared two images featuring himself, Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty shared identical photos and captioned them with a message.

After a gap of nine years since the release of ‘Singham Returns,’ Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty are joining forces once again for the third installment, titled ‘Singham Again.’

The filming for this police drama commenced on Saturday, with the director, actor Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, who portrays Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop-centric cinematic universe, present at the launch.

On Saturday, Ajay Devgn shared two images on his Instagram account from the mahurat (auspicious beginning) of ‘Singham Again.’ In the first picture, Ajay and Ranveer Singh are seen together, while Rohit Shetty performs a coconut-breaking ritual on the ground. Ajay sported a dark blue shirt with blue jeans and a brown belt, while Ranveer wore a light grey shirt, dark grey trousers, and a black belt.

Rohit Shetty opted for a white T-shirt, layered with a dark blue shirt and faded, distressed denim. The second image captures all three men standing side by side, holding hands, and wearing serious expressions with red tilaks (marks) on their foreheads.

Ajay wrote, “12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!”

Rohit Shetty shared identical photos and captioned them as follows, “Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi… 12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again… the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI! (We’ll give it our all into this film. Just need your love and prayers)”

Ranveer shared an extra photo of conducting the aarti in front of the camera. He wrote in the caption, “All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe – SIMMBA (cop emoji) in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey (black heart emoji) (namaste emoji)”

Akshay Kumar, who portrays the character of Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, was notably absent from the photos. He later shared the same images on his Instagram account and provided an explanation in the caption, “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal (namaste emoji)”

Rohit Shetty‘s police-themed cinematic universe primarily comprises three successful franchises: Ajay Devgn‘s “Singham” (2011), Akshay Kumar’s “Sooryavanshi” (2021), and Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018). Additionally, he is set to make his series debut with “Indian Police Force,” which will be available on Prime Video India and features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in prominent roles.

