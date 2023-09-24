Ranbir Kapoor spotted visiting the office of T-Series

Ranbir Kapoor visited the T-Series office on September 24, 2023, sporting his popular Rajneeti look.

His upcoming project is Animal, an action thriller film scheduled for release in December.

The movie is set to hit theaters on December 1st.

On September 19, 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi was joyfully observed in the Bollywood industry. The Ganapati Visarjan took place on September 20. Many Bollywood stars conducted puja at their homes and exchanged visits for Ganesh Darshan.

Today, on September 24, Ranbir Kapoor delighted fans by making a Bappa Darshan visit to the T-Series office, sporting his popular Rajneeti appearance.

On Instagram, a video captured Ranbir Kapoor exiting his car during a visit to the T-Series office in Mumbai. The actor sported a look reminiscent of his role in “Rajneeti,” donning a black oversized shirt and trousers.

He completed his attire with a black cap and stylish glasses. In the video, Ranbir was observed paying his respects to Lord Ganesha. Additionally, before departing, he also posed for photographers.

In response to Ranbir‘s look, someone commented “Exactly I also wanted to say the same thing. RK in Raajneeti look.” Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Ranbir’s upcoming project is ‘Animal,’ an eagerly awaited action thriller film scheduled for release in December.

The movie features Ranbir Kapoor in the main role, with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in the cast. It’s directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker renowned for his work on ‘Kabir Singh.’

The teaser is set to come out on September 28. Before that, on September 21, the creators revealed a captivating new poster featuring Anil Kapoor. The actor shared his fresh appearance for the movie, the actor wrote, “Animal Ka Baap…Balbir singh!” ‘Animal’ is set to hit theaters on December 1st.

