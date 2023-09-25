Parineeti Chopra Radiates Joy as Bride on Her Wedding Day

Parineeti Chopra expressed their joy and love on her wedding day.

The video captures Parineeti’s joyful walk down the aisle just one day after their wedding.

Punjab Chief Minister extends his best wishes to the newlyweds with a heartwarming message.

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur on Sunday, September 24th. Many important people, like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, were there. Now, a video of Parineeti walking down the aisle is trending online.

Just a day after their wedding, a video surfaced on the internet featuring newlywed Parineeti Chopra joyfully walking down the wedding path.

An Instagram fan page called “Parineeti Chopra Obsession” shared this video, showing Parineeti with a beaming smile as she heads towards her groom. The actress looked stunning in her enchanting wedding outfit.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently posted a photo from Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding day. The picture includes the newlyweds, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and their families.

Mann extended his best wishes to the couple and wrote a message in the Punjabi language, “Congratulations to younger brother @raghavchadha88 and Parineeti Chopra for the new journey of life…. May the couple always be safe… May happiness and joy on faces remain like this…”

In the morning, the couple posted some beautiful wedding photos on their Instagram accounts. The caption read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

Many famous people like Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, and Kareena Kapoor offered their congratulations to the newly married couple. The photos showed the happy bride and groom wearing light-colored outfits.

At their reception, Parineeti wore a light pink saree, and Raghav looked sharp in a black tuxedo. They plan to have two more receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai, in the coming days.

