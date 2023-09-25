Inside Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadda’s Fairytale Wedding: See Pictures

Parineeti Chopra is a highly skilled Bollywood actress.

Parineeti has entered a new chapter by marrying Raghav Chadda.

The couple’s wedding is accompanied by warm best wishes.

Parineeti Chopra, a versatile Bollywood actress known for her acting prowess, has had a successful career in both acting and production roles. Notably, she shares a close familial bond with the renowned Bollywood and Hollywood icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as her cousin. With numerous films to her credit and a thriving professional journey, Parineeti Chopra has embarked on a significant chapter in her personal life. She recently exchanged vows with Raghav Chadda, a prominent politician.

Parineeti’s spouse, Raghav Chadda, is a dynamic member of the Aam Aadmi Party, making significant strides in the political arena at the youthful age of 34. The couple celebrated their wedding today following a beautiful engagement ceremony earlier this year.

We present here the wedding photographs of this newlywed couple, accompanied by heartfelt best wishes.

Have a look at the photos below:

On the professional front. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the movies Uunchai and Code Name: Tiranga. Pareeniti is all set to grace the big screen with her role in the upcoming movies Mission Raniganj and Amar Singh Chamkila.

