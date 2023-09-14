Prince Archie’s school story used by Meghan Markle.

She discussed her commitment to dropping off her son.

Meghan Markle’s recent speech in Germany has left an expert questioning her authenticity. In her address, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her commitment to dropping off her son, Archie, at school each morning, a statement that has raised doubts about her credibility.

Renae Smith, a PR expert and founder of Atticism PR, shared her perspective, stating, “Sharing personal anecdotes about family life is a well-established method to humanize oneself and create a sense of relatability with the audience.”

Smith added that such anecdotes allow the public to connect with public figures on a more personal level by understanding the joys and challenges of parenthood.

However, Smith emphasized the need for caution when interpreting such statements. Meghan’s assertion of being a devoted mother, especially considering her busy schedule and the presence of a nanny, has raised questions about the genuineness of her claim.

Smith pointed out, “While she may genuinely prioritize her children, there is a risk that this assertion could be seen as a calculated move to shape her public image.”

