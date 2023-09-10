Prince Harry Breaks Free, Content with Achievements

As Prince Harry gears up to celebrate his 39th birthday on September 15, royal expert Jennie Bond suggests that the Duke of Sussex is content with his life’s achievements. She notes that Harry was able to break free from the constraints of royal life after stepping down as a working royal alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

Bond acknowledges that Harry has a lot to be pleased about, including his loving marriage, two children, and a life of luxury away from the traditional trappings of royalty. She highlights that Harry has successfully transitioned into a new chapter, away from castles and courtiers.

However, Bond also points out that there may be regrets for Prince Harry, particularly in regard to his strained relationships with family members, such as his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. The expert suggests that while Harry and Meghan initially sought a hybrid role within the royal family, Queen Elizabeth’s decision led to the current rift.

As Prince Harry approaches his birthday, he may be reflecting on both his accomplishments and the challenges that have arisen from his choices, including the ongoing family estrangement.

