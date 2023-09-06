Prince William’s Surprise Reconciliation with Prince Harry

There may still be a glimmer of hope for the strained relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, according to Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles. Harrold suggests that it’s possible for the Prince of Wales to extend an olive branch to his estranged brother, even though significant damage has been done.

Harrold anticipates that Prince William may reach out to Prince Harry on his birthday, perhaps through WhatsApp, email, or a text message. He hopes that such a gesture could serve as an opportunity for reconciliation and communication between the two.

He also emphasizes the importance of reciprocity, hoping that Prince Harry would respond in kind to family gestures on his birthday.

However, Harrold acknowledges that the road to reconciliation may be challenging and that the damage inflicted on their relationship might not easily be repaired. While he holds out hope for a positive change, he recognizes that it won’t be a swift or straightforward process.

