Queen Elizabeth Had ‘No Regrets’ Before Passing Away
Advertisement

In the midst of family challenges during her final years, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II found serenity and harbored no regrets as she prepared to meet her Maker. This revelation comes from the Right Reverend Dr. Iain Greenshields, the former Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who spent time with the Queen at Balmoral shortly before her passing.

Despite her frailty, Queen Elizabeth remained mentally sharp and contemplative during one-on-one conversations with Dr. Greenshields. She was particularly focused on matters of faith, both her own and that of her father, George VI.

In Dr. Greenshields’ words, “She had remarkable recall. She had no regrets and was very much at peace. She also mentioned her father – George VI – and the great influence his faith had on her.”

Dr. Greenshields expressed surprise that his visit had not been canceled, as he found Queen Elizabeth frailer than he had anticipated. This insight offers a glimpse into the Queen’s inner world during her Platinum Jubilee year, highlighting her enduring faith and contentment.

