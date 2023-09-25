Advertisement
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra spotted at Delhi Airport

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra spotted at Delhi Airport

  • Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra radiate happiness as they arrive in Delhi after their Udaipur wedding.
  • The couple, married on September 24, looked stunning in traditional attire at the Delhi airport.
  • Parineeti dazzles in a vibrant green outfit, showcasing her wedding necklace, vermilion, and bangles.
The happiness of newlyweds is truly special, and you could clearly see this happiness on the faces of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra.

They got married in Udaipur on September 24, and after all the wedding ceremonies and a big reception, they left for Delhi today.

When Raghav and Parineeti arrived at the Delhi airport, they looked stunning in their traditional clothes. Parineeti, the bride, especially stood out with her beautiful mangalsutra, and they both smiled brightly as they posed for pictures.

On Monday evening, September 25th, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, the happy couple, were seen coming out of the Delhi airport. They had just wrapped up their two-day wedding celebration in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Both of them were dressed in traditional clothes.

Parineeti looked beautiful in a bright green outfit, proudly showing her wedding necklace, red vermilion, and pink bangles. She had natural-looking makeup and let her hair down.

Raghav wore a stylish Indo-Western outfit and greeted everyone with a polite gesture, while his new wife couldn’t stop smiling, showing how truly happy she was.

Today, at the Delhi airport, Parineeti Chopra’s brothers, Shivang and Sahaj, gave a warm and happy welcome to their sister and her husband, Raghav Chadha. Parineeti was happily surprised and filled with joy when she saw them. They shared heartfelt hugs and then all left together in a car.

