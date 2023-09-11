Riteish Deshmukh Responds To Genelia Deshmukh’s Pregnancy Rumors

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, a beloved Bollywood couple with a significant social media following, are known for their strong presence on platforms like Instagram. The duo often shares amusing and relatable content, including entertaining reels. They are dedicated parents to their two children – Riaan, an eight-year-old, and Rahyl, a seven-year-old. Recently, social media buzzed with speculations about Genelia D’Souza’s pregnancy, prompting Riteish Deshmukh to clarify that these rumors are entirely baseless.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh entered wedlock in February 2012, celebrating their union with both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. Their journey as parents commenced with the birth of their first child, Riaan, born on 25th November 2014, followed by the arrival of their second son, Rahyl, on 1st June 2016.

On Rahyl’s seventh birthday, Genelia expressed her heartfelt sentiments through a touching post and a lovely picture. She conveyed her and Riteish’s commitment to supporting their son’s chosen path in life without imposing their own desires. She cherished the moments of laughter, tears, assistance, and above all, love they shared with their son. Genelia’s message also included a request to Rahyl: to never cease giving those warm hugs that mean the world to her. She declared her deep love for her phenomenal son, Rahyl, emphasizing that her affection surpassed even his love for football or Messi.

