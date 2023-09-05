Ritesh Sidhwani Addresses Backlash Over Ranveer Singh’s Casting in ‘Don 3’

Don 3 is the third installment in the Don film franchise.

Ranveer Singh will play the lead role, replacing Shah Rukh Khan.

The film is scheduled for release in January 2025.

The highly anticipated announcement of “Don 3” in the Bollywood film industry sparked a variety of reactions. The creators unveiled the next installment, introducing Ranveer Singh as the new lead actor. On August 8, 2023, Farhan Akhtar used his social media platforms to reveal the film, providing minimal details but featuring the number 3 and the tagline, ‘A New Era Begins.’

The following day, the producers officially declared Ranveer Singh as the new protagonist. While many celebrated the franchise’s return, some viewers believed that Shah Rukh Khan was the perfect choice to play the sophisticated criminal pursued by law enforcement agencies across 11 countries.

Ranveer Singh, along with creators Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, faced unexpected criticism. Recently, Ritesh Sidhwani shared insights about the backlash surrounding the casting decision.

During a conversation with the Indian Express, Ritesh Sidhwani delved into the topic of selecting the right actors for roles. When questioned about the criticism surrounding the casting of “Don 3” prior to its release, the co-founder of Excel Entertainment stated, “It’s nothing. We will answer that when we come to Don 3. When you see the trailer, you tell me if that guy lives up to what the character [demands in the film]. Now, it’s our job to make sure it happens.”

In response to the criticism, Farhan Akhtar discussed Ranveer Singh taking over the role of Don in a conversation with BBC Asian Network. He shared that Ranveer Singh experienced nervousness when stepping into the iconic characters previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan also highlighted that a similar emotional process occurred when Shah Rukh Khan took over from Amitabh Bachchan in the role.

He said, “I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then.”

He further added, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine.” When asked about the attributes that define a successful Don, Farhan responded by saying “Self-confidence, flamboyance, and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.”

In addition to divulging fresh information about the movie’s production timeline, Farhan Akhtar also disclosed that “Don 3” is scheduled for release in January 2025.

