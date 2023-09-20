Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies rumors of starring in Karan Johar’s next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently engaged with her fans on Instagram.

Samantha revealed her plans to take a more selective approach to her work.

Samantha is currently enjoying acclaim for her role in “Kushi.”

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her exceptional acting, recently interacted with her fans on Instagram, shedding light on her future projects and addressing rumors regarding her collaboration with Salman Khan in a Karan Johar film.

During the Instagram chat session, Samantha shared her upcoming plans, emphasizing a more selective approach to her work. She expressed, “My next project is to actually not have one. Not having a plan.” She further clarified that she intends to take on roles that challenge her and push her out of her comfort zone. Her response followed a fan’s inquiry about her next project.

Earlier reports had suggested that Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be starring alongside Salman Khan in a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. However, Samantha clarified her stance on these reports during the Instagram chat session, disappointing some of her fans.

Currently, Samantha is basking in the admiration and accolades she has received for her performance in the film “Kushi,” where she starred alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming project, “Chennai Story,” a romantic comedy adapted from Timeri N. Murari’s novel “The Arrangements of Love,” is highly anticipated. The film will also feature Vivek Kalra and will be directed by Philip John.

