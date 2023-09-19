Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Shine in Yellow Attire

Sara Ali Khan posted pictures of herself worshipping a Ganesh idol in a yellow salwar kurta.

Today, September 19th, marks the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi nationwide. Many celebrities have taken to social media to share their festive moments. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Esha Deol have all posted beautiful pictures on their Instagram accounts to commemorate this auspicious occasion.

Sara Ali Khan posted two images of herself worshipping a Ganesh idol. In the photos, she was dressed in a yellow salwar kurta and adorned her attire with bangles. The caption from the actress of “Kedarnath” read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

In contrast, Janhvi Kapoor posted pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. She wore a delightful yellow saree and adorned herself with exquisite jewelry, showcasing a truly stunning appearance as the actress from “Mr & Mrs Mahi.”

Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Mumbai residence of fashion designer and producer Manish Malhotra. Khushi, sharing a snapshot of her festive attire, posted a photo on her Instagram stories to commemorate the occasion.

Esha Deol also posted an image of herself beside a Ganesh idol, with a plate of aarti in her hand. She captioned it, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #ganeshchaturthi #eshadeol #gratitude”

Esha also posted a picture of her two daughters on her Instagram story. In the image, both her daughters are depicted with folded hands, praying in front of Lord Ganesha. The Dhoom actress included a caption alongside the photo, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. From our family to yours.”

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa marked the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing pictures from their home, where they had opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati idol. The couple, dressed in elegant traditional outfits, appeared charming in the photos.

He captioned the post, “गणपति बप्पा मोरया। आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत सारी शुभकामनाएँ। May Lord Ganesha Bless us All. #EcoFriendlyGanpati @patralekhaa (Ganpati Bappa Moraiya! Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi).”

Up until now, numerous celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, have shared their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by posting photos online.

