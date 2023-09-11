Senior Actors Critiqued By Momina Iqbal: No Holds Barred

Momina Iqbal, a youthful, attractive, and talented Pakistani television actress, embarked on her career in 2018. She gained prominence for her roles in several notable dramas, including “Parlour Wali Larki,” “Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3,” “Ishq Mein Kaafir,” “Ajnabi Lage Zindagi,” “Ehd-e-Wafa,” “Grift,” “Mere Humnasheen,” “Samjhota,” and “Sila E Muhabbat.”

Presently, she is featured in drama series “Ehsaan Faramosh,” where she takes on a negative character. Momina Iqbal is celebrated for her exceptional beauty, confidence, and talent, earning adoration from her fans in various dramas and shows.

In a recent interview with Momin Saqib, Momina Iqbal shared her candid thoughts about the behaviors and insecurities of senior actors. She expressed, “Initially, seniors used to exhibit strict and somewhat envious behavior. They often questioned why I was cast in leading or supporting roles in the drama. Most of the time, senior actors insisted on having their scenes shot first and would argue about receiving makeup priority. They rarely engaged with junior actors, leaving us sitting silently for extended periods. However, I remained determined and persevered, putting in the hard work.”

Momina Iqbal also emphasized that she has garnered immense love and respect from her devoted fanbase.

