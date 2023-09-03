Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Doubt Over Jawan Advance Booking Numbers

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on X, previously referred to as Twitter, on Sunday, where he responded to numerous queries from his fans, “4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein (4 days to go for Jawan release. Till then let’s chat). About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session.”

An individual posed the question to the actor, “#Jawan ka kitna booking cooperate hai aur kitna real (how much of the Jawan advance booking numbers are real and how much is fake)? #AskSRK” Shah Rukh said in reply, “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar (don’t talk rubbish). Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life.” According to the reports, “Jawan” has sold more than 400,000 tickets, grossing over ₹12.17 crore in Hindi (2D) screenings and over 11,300 tickets, amounting to more than ₹78.58 lakh, in Hindi (IMAX) showings.

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan also divulged various details about the movie “Jawan.” One Twitter user reached out to the actor with a tweet, “Can you offer free ticket of #Jawaan for my gf? I am nikkama (useless) bf.” The actor answered, “Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge (only my love is free)! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with you.”

Shah Rukh Khan also engaged with fans from various parts of India who shared their advance booking tickets with him. Regarding his collaboration with Nayanthara, he said, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work.”

Concluding the session, Shah Rukh mentioned “Now time to go and take a bath!! Ha ha. Been just happy conversing with you all. Thank you for the love for #Jawan see you all in the theaters….Bas 4 Din aur (four more days to go). Book your tickets as and when you get time. Love you all.”

Atlee serves as the director of “Jawan,” a film featuring not only Shah Rukh Khan but also Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a cameo by Deepika Padukone. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with co-production by Gaurav Verma.

