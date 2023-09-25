Varun Dhawan & Siddharth Malhotra’s reunion at Aman Gill’s party wins over internet

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan began their careers together.

Fans expressed their desire to see the duo collaborate in a movie once again.

Both actors have seen significant success in their careers.

Advertisement

It appears that the ‘Students,’ Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, have earned top marks in their movie industry journey, thanks to their impeccable acting skills. Not only are they stellar performers on the screen, but their camaraderie off-screen also captivates fans’ attention. Recently, the duo from ‘Student of the Year,’ Sidharth and Varun, made an appearance together at producer Aman Gill’s wedding party. Watch the video inside!

Producer Aman Gill recently hosted a star-studded wedding party, with several members of the film industry gracing the occasion, including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday. Student of the Year actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, too, had a joyful reunion at the event.

Their get-together evoked fond memories of their ‘SOTY’ days, sparking various reactions from fans. One fan suggested, ‘Someone should cast them in a movie, yaar,’ while another praised them as ‘Dashing boys.’

Have a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Some fans couldn’t help but feel nostalgic about ‘Student of the Year.’ It’s worth noting that both actors embarked on their Bollywood journeys together in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year,’ alongside Alia Bhatt, who has since become a renowned actress in films like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ Since then, Sidharth and Varun have excelled in their respective careers.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna and is set to appear in the lead role in the cop thriller web series ‘Indian Police Force.’

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next project, ‘VD18,’ an action-packed entertainer. He is also likely to feature in his father David Dhawan’s comedy film and has ‘Citadel India’ in the pipeline.

Also Read Varun Dhawan Praises Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for taking ‘Indian cinema higher’ Varun Dhawan has heaped praise on Jawan and Atlee Kumar. Varun Dhawan...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.