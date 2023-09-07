Tom Brady, Irina Shayk Find Time For Romance Amid Busy Schedules

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are maintaining their relationship despite their hectic schedules and careers.

An insider shared, “Irina and Tom are sti ll dating. Both of them are busy with families and their careers, but they enjoy each other’s company.” They view each other positively, with Irina finding Tom to be a “sweet, standup guy,” and Tom feeling comfortable with Irina.

This update on their romance follows Irina Shayk’s recent beach vacation with her ex-husband Bradley Cooper, which gained media attention. However, another source clarified, “Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business.” They emphasized that Tom and Irina are not in a committed relationship, so Irina is free to date whomever she chooses.

Irina Shayk has been linked to Vito Schnabel and Kanye West following her breakup with Bradley Cooper in 2019. For Tom Brady, his relationship with Irina Shayk marks his first since divorcing Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

The speculation about their relationship began in July when Irina Shayk was seen leaving Tom Brady’s residence after what seemed like a sleepover. An insider noted, “Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times.” Tom’s current focus is on his three children and having a good time, but he’s also interested in getting to know Irina better.

Advertisement

Also Read Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper Heat Up Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance Irina Shayk and her former partner and father of her child, Bradley...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.