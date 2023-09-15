Tom Brady Or Bradley Cooper? Irina Shayk Confused

Irina Shayk still desires to marry her ex-partner Bradley Cooper.

She has also been seen spending time with Tom Brady, her on-and-off boyfriend.

Bradley Cooper is reportedly supportive of Shayk and Brady’s relationship.

Advertisement

Irina Shayk, while dating Tom Brady, still holds aspirations of marrying her ex-partner Bradley Cooper. Shayk, who is part of a notable love triangle, has been spending time with both Cooper and Brady, her on-and-off boyfriend. She continues to desire marriage and starting a family with Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a 6-year-old daughter named Lea de Seine. According to an insider, significant time has been invested in their relationship.

While Shayk and Cooper were seen together in Italy at the end of August, engaged in a striking photoshoot, she was also observed entering the NYC apartment of former New England Patriots player Tom Brady recently. Cooper, aged 48, reportedly felt some jealousy regarding Shayk’s relationship with the football star, although another source indicates he is genuinely content for his ex-partner.

“They haven’t been together in so long,” as per one source, “They are co-parents and that’s that. They are best friends. They are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support.” Reports suggest that Shayk, aged 37, plans to continue spending time with Brady if Cooper doesn’t commit to a serious relationship with her.

However, it appears that a wedding between Shayk and Brady is not on the horizon either. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who separated from model Gisele Bündchen in October of the previous year, is reportedly not inclined to enter a long-term commitment at this time. According to a different source, his primary focus is on his children and business endeavors, and he may have more relationships with supermodels in the future.

Also Read Tom Brady & Irina Shayk: Still ‘Romantically Involved’ After Cooper’s Trip The relationship of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk is not taking a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.