Watch: Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill take adventurous ride in Dubai

Pakistani divas are renowned for more than only their gorgeousness and acting talent—they also have a wanderlust! These actors won’t miss a chance to increase their adrenaline rush through adventures and heart-pounding activities, whether they are acting alone or in a group. Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill, who are unquestionably experiencing the “absolute thrill” of their lives, are the hottest duo to take on Dubai.

With Gill at her side, Khan posted an attention-grabbing reel to Instagram as the two prepared to “Take Dubai to New Heights.”

Khan called Gill her “awesome friend” and said the “Skyviews’ Edge Walk & Slide” was “an absolute thrill” and that “the skyline views were breathtaking,” which sparked excitement in the audience.

Khan later referred to the pair’s “pure perfection” supper at Filia as having “followed it up with a delectable dinner.”

Khan wrote in the end, “Dubai adventures are always better with great company. Stay connected!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan (@nimrakhan_official)

Regarding her professional endeavors, Nimra Khan has received tremendous recognition for her efforts in the drama series Aye Musht-e-Khaak, which also stars Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

In terms of her professional career, Gill is well-known for acting roles in Azmaish and Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai.

