What’s new in Paris Fashion Week 2023?

What new in Paris Fashion Week 2023?

Paris Fashion Week will come up with top Designer collections.

The fancy fashion event includes designers like Saint Laurent.

Saint Laurent showcases their unique jumpsuits.

Advertisement

Paris Fashion Week will come up with a top designer collection Unveiling Spring/Summer 2024 Trends. The fancy fashion event includes designers like Saint Laurent, Peter Do, and Christian Dior collections. Here’s everything you need to know about Paris Fashion Week:

In the fashion week over 107 participated and presented their collection in catwalk shows.

Saint Laurent and unique jumpsuits:

In his latest spring collection, Anthony Vaccarello, the designer at Saint Laurent, introduced a stylish combination of khaki bustier jumpsuits and cargo pants. These were seamlessly integrated into a glamorous array of clothing, which included sheer tops, mini-dresses with unique t-back designs, and delicate ruffled chiffon pieces that gracefully flowed down the runway.

A room filled with fancy people:

Models confidently walked on a stage with high sling-back heels, they showcased outfits like pencil skirts and wide-legged trousers, expertly accentuated at the waist. These garments were paired with open-backed bodysuits and elegant silk blouses for a chic and sophisticated look.

Advertisement

Captivating accessories:

This fashion week uses Captivating accessories, including Sunglasses, aviation hats, and natural leather belts to complete the looks, which mainly come in autumn tones of beige, olive, purple, and rusty brown.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read