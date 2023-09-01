Advertisement
When 22-year old Nicole Kidman fell madly in love with Tom Cruise

When 22-year old Nicole Kidman fell madly in love with Tom Cruise

When 22-year old Nicole Kidman fell madly in love with Tom Cruise

When 22-year old Nicole Kidman fell madly in love with Tom Cruise

  • Nicole Kidman’s first meeting with Tom Cruise, when he drove up in a Porsche, left her awe-struck.
  • Kidman’s admitted to falling in love with Cruise at first sight.
  • Kidman has consistently spoken of Tom with grace and reverence inspite of their separation.
In the glamorous world of Hollywood, stories about love, romance, and surprising meetings are quite common. One of the most fascinating tales is the love story between Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.

However, A young Nicole Kidman, who is 22 years old, feels anxious about an audition that could completely change her life. What she didn’t expect was a magical moment that would ultimately lead her to fall deeply in love with a very wealthy actor.

Nicole Kidman in 20 vintage photographs | Vogue France

A big day was coming up for Nicole Kidman. She had an audition for a role in the 1990 movie “Days of Thunder.”

There was a lot of nervousness in the room. But what Nicole didn’t expect was a surprising twist. While she was waiting anxiously, a fancy Porsche arrived, and Tom Cruise, who was very charming, stepped out of it. Nicole was so amazed that her jaw literally dropped when Cruise walked into the audition room. This moment became unforgettable for her and marked the beginning of a love story that would capture the world’s attention.

Nichole Kidman still feels the same for Tom Cruise

Over the years, Nicole Kidman has talked about her first meeting with Tom Cruise, and while her story has changed a bit, the strong feelings she experienced have stayed the same. In 2002, she openly shared with Vanity Fair how Cruise had completely won her over, sparking a deep and all-encompassing love between them.

She confessed, “He basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life—I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it.’ I was consumed by it, willingly.”

