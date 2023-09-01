When 22-year old Nicole Kidman fell madly in love with Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman’s first meeting with Tom Cruise, when he drove up in a Porsche, left her awe-struck.

Kidman’s admitted to falling in love with Cruise at first sight.

Kidman has consistently spoken of Tom with grace and reverence inspite of their separation.

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, stories about love, romance, and surprising meetings are quite common. One of the most fascinating tales is the love story between Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.

However, A young Nicole Kidman, who is 22 years old, feels anxious about an audition that could completely change her life. What she didn’t expect was a magical moment that would ultimately lead her to fall deeply in love with a very wealthy actor.