In 2015, Amber Heard testified in court during Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun, where he was suing the newspaper for labeling him a ‘wife beater,’ as reported by US Weekly.

She said, “He accused me of having extramarital affairs with each of my costars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum, even women co-stars like Kelli Garner.” She added that after she once went on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio, Depp accused her of having an affair.

She further added, “He had insulting nicknames for each of my male co-stars who he believed posed a sexual threat, and he would taunt me about it, especially when he was intoxicated or high. Leonardo DiCaprio was a pumpkin-head, Jim Turd Sturgess was a potato-head.”

According to reports, Depp once accused her of having an affair with American painter Tasya Van Ree, whose work was displayed on a wall in their house.