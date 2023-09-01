Dua Lipa Enjoys Shopping Date with Romain Gavras
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had a really messy relationship. In 2015, Amber Heard said that Johnny Depp accused her of cheating with actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum.
They also had a long and messy legal battle in 2022 after their divorce in 2016. In the end, Johnny Depp won the trial and Amber Heard lost.
In 2015, Amber Heard testified in court during Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun, where he was suing the newspaper for labeling him a ‘wife beater,’ as reported by US Weekly.
She said, “He accused me of having extramarital affairs with each of my costars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum, even women co-stars like Kelli Garner.” She added that after she once went on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio, Depp accused her of having an affair.
She further added, “He had insulting nicknames for each of my male co-stars who he believed posed a sexual threat, and he would taunt me about it, especially when he was intoxicated or high. Leonardo DiCaprio was a pumpkin-head, Jim Turd Sturgess was a potato-head.”
According to reports, Depp once accused her of having an affair with American painter Tasya Van Ree, whose work was displayed on a wall in their house.
