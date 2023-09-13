Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Ryan Reynolds joked about sliding into Ranveer Singh’s DMs

When Ryan Reynolds joked about sliding into Ranveer Singh’s DMs

Articles
Advertisement
When Ryan Reynolds joked about sliding into Ranveer Singh’s DMs

When Ryan Reynolds joked about sliding into Ranveer Singh’s DMs

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds really likes India and has talked about it many times. He likes Indian food a lot and once said that a fancy restaurant he went to had the best Indian dishes.

He also mentioned in an interview that he wants to send a message to Ranveer Singh, who did the voice for his character in the movie Deadpool.

Advertisement

In an interview with India Today, Ryan Reynolds talked about how he and actor Rob McElhenney got started on a business project. He said it began when he sent Rob a private message on social media. Then, they asked Ryan which Bollywood actor he would like to send a message to, if he had to choose.

Advertisement

His answer was Ranveer Singh. The actor added that he was, “pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too.” In the interview, Ryan was joined by McElhenney who promptly replied “He would be the Ryan Reynolds of India, would he not, and vice versa.” To this Ryan made a humble reply saying, “I don’t know if I am Ranveer Singh. I am trying to be.”

The two actors, Ranveer and Ryan had previously engaged in internet banter. Ranveer Singh after voicing Deadpool tweeted, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi.” To this Ryan Reynolds had tweeted a reply, saying, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”

Also Read

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Grudge” about Taylor Swift?
Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Grudge” about Taylor Swift?

Fans think Olivia Rodrigo’s song from her latest album Guts is about...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story