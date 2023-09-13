In an interview with India Today, Ryan Reynolds talked about how he and actor Rob McElhenney got started on a business project. He said it began when he sent Rob a private message on social media. Then, they asked Ryan which Bollywood actor he would like to send a message to, if he had to choose.

His answer was Ranveer Singh. The actor added that he was, “pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too.” In the interview, Ryan was joined by McElhenney who promptly replied “He would be the Ryan Reynolds of India, would he not, and vice versa.” To this Ryan made a humble reply saying, “I don’t know if I am Ranveer Singh. I am trying to be.”

The two actors, Ranveer and Ryan had previously engaged in internet banter. Ranveer Singh after voicing Deadpool tweeted, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi.” To this Ryan Reynolds had tweeted a reply, saying, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”