In 2018, Ryan Reynolds came back to the movies with Deadpool 2, which came out on May 18, 2018. He didn’t just act in it; he also helped write the story. He got ideas from his wife, Blake Lively, and their two daughters. In the movie, he played the main character who is known for using strong language.

During New York’s premiere, Ryan Reynolds told Vanity Fair, “My family is everything to me, and that’s what brought about Deadpool 2. Actually, for [screenwriters] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and myself, we’ve been friends for ten years, and in that time we’ve all gotten married and grown up a little bit. So we wanted to incorporate that into the story.”

Despite the fact that he and Lively had two young daughters at the time, James, who was 2-years-old, and Ines, who was 1-years-old, Reynolds joked that he still has a youthful attitude. He said, “The idea of love and family is what’s in Deadpool 2. even though I’m still as immature as f**k!”

