Saba Qamar is known for her captivating charisma and beauty.

She recently emphasized the importance of cleanliness in her daily routine.

Qamar prioritizes hygiene over showcasing expensive outfits on set.

Saba Qamar, the current leading figure in Lollywood, possesses an undeniable charisma capable of captivating anyone with a single glance. Her remarkable beauty and impressive talent have made her a preferred choice for numerous brands, and her social media is brimming with her portraits.

Recently, she discussed the utmost significance of cleanliness in her life, underscoring it as an indispensable aspect of her daily routine.

When discussing her personal habits, she articulated, “For me, cleanliness and hygiene are non-negotiable. Even if I’m adorning designer clothing, I absolutely refuse to compromise on my personal hygiene. If I ever have an unpleasant odor, I’d rather refrain from wearing those costly outfits.”

Qamar also revealed that, while it’s common for individuals in the industry to showcase designer attire on set, she steadfastly refrains from doing so. She emphasized her willingness to forgo items worth millions but never to compromise on maintaining a high level of cleanliness and hygiene.

She expressed, “This is a matter of principle for me, not something trivial. I expect the same level of cleanliness from the man in my life as well. I have an unusual habit – if someone walks by me, I notice their scent. It’s a testament to how strongly I value cleanliness.”

Regarding her professional endeavors, Qamar’s upcoming projects include “Mandi,” “Serial Killer,” and “Gunnah.”

