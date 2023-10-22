Alizeh Shah Faces Fan Backlash for K-Pop Inspired Look

Alizeh Shah, Lollywood star, adopts K-pop style, faces trolling.

Her unique look charms millions, emphasizing her showbiz potential.

Shah’s appearance showcases her talent and individuality.

Alizeh Shah, a superstar in Lollywood, is a master at pulling off odd appearances. The Ehd-e-Wafa star’s most recent avatar has made millions of people swoon; her daring demeanor and sense of style are what have captured the attention of onlookers.

The performer is really attractive and skilled at drawing attention to herself. Beyond just her breathtaking flamboyance, the performer has a great deal of talent and a bright future ahead of her.

Alizeh made contributions to Pakistan’s showbiz business after starring in multiple popular dramas. With over 4 million Instagram followers, she continues to wow her fans with her most recent exploits.

This time, her attempt at a K-pop look did not turn out that well, and she received a lot of trolling in the comments area.

Shah, 23, uploaded a new video of herself showing off her blunt bangs and fully colored Barbie pink hair. Take a look at the video below:

She gets a lot of love from her devoted followers, but her last post provoked a lot of trolling.

On the work front, Model-turned-actress Alizeh made her acting debut in Zindan. Her flawless performances in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Taqdeer, Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, Jo Tu Chahay, and Chaand Raat Aur Chandni are well-known.

Also Read Alizeh Shah faces Criticism on her recent bold pictures She began her career in the movie "Super Star," where she garnered...

