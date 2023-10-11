Advertisement
Britney Spears Faces Police Trouble Over Driving Violations

Britney Spears Faces Police Trouble Over Driving Violations

  • Britney Spears fined $1,140 for insurance and license infractions.
  • Spears always held valid documentation, raising concerns about accuracy
  • The fines raise questions about the accuracy of the violations.
Recent court documents show that Britney Spears was pulled over by the police for breaching the rules. According to records cited by the media last month, the 41-year-old pop artist must pay $1,140 after committing two fines on September 10.
According to the report, Spears received two infractions: one for “failing to provide” an officer with evidence of insurance and another for not possessing “a valid license.”

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, exclusively stated to the publication, “Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.”

The Toxic singer always carries legitimate documentation, according to another insider. It took Spears just a few months to be able to drive her own automobile before her conservatorship was ended in November 2021.

The 41-year-old singer informed Judge Brenda Penny in June 2021 of the restrictions her father and previous conservator, Jamie Spears, had put in place.

“All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f–ing car,” Britney said at the end of her court testimony.

Britney Spears’ viral knife dancing video raises concerns among people
Britney Spears’ viral knife dancing video raises concerns among people

Just this week, Britney Spears caused some worry when she posted a...

