Hira Soomoro Criticizes Sana Khan’s Interpretation of Islam

Sana Khan, a former model and Bigg Boss contestant, retired and embraced the hijab.

She married Mufti Anas Saiyad and often visits Makkah.

Critics question their authenticity as representations of Islam.

When Sana Khan, a former Bigg Boss contestant and model from India, announced her retirement from show business in 2020, everyone was taken aback.

The actress revealed that she was deciding to “serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator” in an Instagram post.

Sana is now totally embracing the hijab. Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad just sealed the wedding and are a regularly spotted pair. They take advantage of every chance to travel to Makkah, the holy city.

However, in a video posted on Instagram, the pair can be seen enjoying a private breakfast at a hotel, complete with a variety of delicacies arranged on a table. Pakistani actress Hira Soomro called them out for this.

“They are a false example of Islam and if you are learning Islam from these people then you are dumb anything that is business is business and that is your god, not Allah not even one single prophet has lived his life this way!!” she said.

However, defenders of Khan said that enjoying life’s joys is not against Islamic law and that there is no bar against taking pleasure in life.

The pair has declined to respond to this.

