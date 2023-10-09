Karachi Welcomes Kurulus Osman Star With Enthusiastic Crowds

Burak Ozcivit, who starred in Kurulus Osman, landed in Pakistan.

Burak announced his presence in Pakistan on Instagram.

A video showing Burak arriving at a Karachi shopping mall is circulating.

Burak Ozcivit, the Turkish actor who starred in the iconic Turkish drama Kurulus Osman, based on the world-famous Ottoman Empire, landed in Pakistan.

Burak Ozcivit announced his presence in Pakistan on Instagram by posting a video of himself going along the shoreline.

Meanwhile, a video showing Burak Ozcivit arriving at a Karachi shopping mall is circulating on social media.

In the viral video, the actor is greeted warmly by the residents of the port city, and he is seen shaking hands and thanking the people for their affection.

Burak Ozcivit will be in Pakistan for two days to promote a Pakistani perfume brand.

Burak, who only understands Turkish, said that this is his first visit to Karachi while speaking via a translator. “I had intended to visit here two years ago as well, but those plans fell through.”

