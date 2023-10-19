Malala Condemns Gaza Hospital Bombing, Demands Israel to Permit Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Malala condemned Israel’s recent atrocities on Palestine.

She voiced her serious worry in a video message.

She announced a $300,000 donation to three nonprofit organizations.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient, has used her platform to condemn Israel’s recent atrocities on Palestine. She voiced her serious worry in a video message, saying, “I’m appalled by the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, and I unequivocally condemn it.”

She then appealed to the Israeli authorities to let aid into Gaza and emphasized the critical need for a ceasefire. She announced a $300,000 donation to three nonprofit organizations committed to aiding the Palestinian people in their time of need, as well as links for others who desire to donate.

Malala passionately pleaded to her worldwide audience in her video message, stating, “I stand here to add my voice to the chorus of calls for peace, originating from Palestine, Israel, and around the world. Collective punishment is not a solution. Nearly half of Gaza’s population is comprised of children under 18 years old, and subjecting them to a life of constant bombardment and an unjust occupation is unacceptable.”

She went on to say, “I’m directing $300,000 to charities actively working to aid Palestinian children and those in peril. I implore everyone watching this video to consider donating to organizations providing essential humanitarian assistance. Together, we must make it crystal clear to our leaders that we demand an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace.”

These remarks follow her earlier support for an “immediate ceasefire,” in which she stated, “I join the call for an immediate ceasefire. As I’ve processed the heartbreaking news of recent days, I can’t help but think of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the crossfire. I was just 11 years old when I witnessed violence and terrorism. We awoke to the sounds of mortar shells and witnessed our schools and mosques reduced to rubble by bombs. Peace became an elusive dream.”

She stressed, “War never discriminates against children – whether they are taken from their homes in Israel, hiding from airstrikes, or enduring the lack of food and water in Gaza. Today, I grieve for all the children and people yearning for peace and justice in the Holy Land.” These statements evoked a wide range of responses, with some applauding her advocacy and others perceiving her neutrality as a “change of stance.”

Recently, Israeli soldiers launched a missile, killing hundreds of people in a medical facility in Gaza that was overcrowded with refugees. According to reports, more than 500 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed when Israeli troops bombed al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, which was full of displaced people, and afterwards claimed a failed missile following backlash.

