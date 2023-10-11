Advertisement
Malala Calls for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire

Malala Calls for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire

Malala Calls for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire

Malala Calls for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire

  • Malala Yousafzai demands an Israel-Palestine ceasefire.
  • Highlights the suffering of children and the need for peace.
  • Her status as the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner amplifies the call.
Malala Yousafzai, a well-known Pakistani Nobel laureate and human rights campaigner, called for an urgent stop to the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday. The Nobel laureate issued the call after the number of casualties on both sides surpassed 2000.

Malala Yousafzai spoke to X on the persistent impact of war on innocent children. Malala stated, “I join the call for an immediate ceasefire. As I have processed the tragic news of the past days, I think of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the middle.”

She also wrote, “We woke up to the sounds of mortar shells, saw our schools and mosques destroyed by bombs. Peace became something we could only dream about.”

Malala went on to write, “War never spares children — not those kidnapped from their homes in Israel, not those hiding from airstrikes or deprived of food and water in Gaza,” She expressed her deep sadness for the innumerable children and adults who long for justice and peace in the Holy Land as she wrapped up her speech.

It is noteworthy to mention that Malala Yousafzai is the youngest person to earn the Nobel Peace Prize. This award was bestowed upon her due to her unrelenting dedication to guaranteeing every child’s right to an education.

Also Read

Malala Takes the Stage as Nelson Mandela Lecture’s Youngest Speaker
Malala Takes the Stage as Nelson Mandela Lecture’s Youngest Speaker

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate and advocate for education, will give the...

