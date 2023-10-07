Maya Ali Dazzles Look at Lux Style Awards Goes Viral

Lux Style Awards (LSA): A prominent red carpet event in Pakistan.

Maya Ali’s glittering ivory dress draws social media mockery.

Calls for her to adhere to traditional attire preferences.

The Lux Style Awards (LSA), which included several iconic fashion moments and Lollywood stars in their most theatrical attire, continued to rank among the most-watched red carpet events in Pakistan.

The majority of Pakistan’s showbiz community was present at this year’s event, which was a glittering extravaganza. However, there are plenty of opinions on the internet about the outfits those celebrities chose. Some stars remained in the spotlight for wearing stunning yet daring outfits at LSA, while others pulled off some of the most surprising ensembles.

Maya Ali, one of the best artists in the entertainment business, continued to draw attention among the biggest stars. The Mann Mayal actress captured millions of hearts with her immaculate acting abilities and outfit choices, but her most recent appearance sparked questions. At the celebrity-studded event, Maya shined in a glittering ivory dress while exuding panache. Despite her appearance, she was mocked on social media for her skimpy outfit.

Take a look at the post below:

The Desi moral brigade took up her cause and urged her to dress and behave in accordance with tradition. Some even chastised her for her outfit selection and spoke disparagingly about her.

Check out the responses below:

On the work front, Maya made her debut in 2012 and has since gone on to star in several blockbuster films, including Aasmaan Bolay Ga, Mann Mayal, Aun Zara, Teefa In Trouble, and Mera Naam Yousuf Hai.

