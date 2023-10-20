Advertisement
Salman Khan & Katrina to Release Party Track from Tiger 3

Salman Khan & Katrina to Release Party Track from Tiger 3

Articles
Salman Khan & Katrina to Release Party Track from Tiger 3

Salman Khan & Katrina to Release Party Track from Tiger 3

The release of the Tiger 3 trailer was met with an enthusiastic response from the audience, and now the creators are preparing to elevate the excitement further with the upcoming debut of their first song, ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam,’ scheduled for release on Monday, October 23.

This initial song, performed by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, boasts a dance beat and features the popular duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The subsequent song has a romantic melody that promises to resonate with both the audience and their dedicated fans.

Director Maneesh Sharma expressed, “We’re eagerly looking forward to the launch of ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ next week! The ethereal beauty of Katrina and the remarkable chemistry between the two of them create the perfect ingredients for an infectious dance track.

Filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, was a delightful experience, and this upcoming song is destined to join the long list of chart-topping successes that Salman and Katrina have enjoyed together.”

What is expected from Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’
What is expected from Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’

Salman Khan shares plot details for 'Tiger 3,' an action film. Premiering...

Showbiz News

