Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in High-Stakes Battle

Salman Khan personally shared the official trailer of “Tiger 3” on his Instagram account.

The trailer’s release date is set for October 16th at 12 noon.

“Tiger 3” is set to hit cinemas on Diwali 2023 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan takes on the role of the spy character named Tiger in the eagerly awaited action-thriller movie “Tiger 3.”

Today, Bollywood actor Salman Khan personally posted the official movie trailer on his Instagram account, where he made a remark, “Tiger 3 Trailer. 16th October. 12 Noon. Mark kar lo calendar. #3DaysToTiger3Trailer. Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

When discussing the movie, the Superstar mentioned, “The Action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished.”

“Tiger 3” is scheduled for a theatrical release on Diwali 2023. He said, “The heroism of the character [Tiger] is in him taking the challenge head-on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character [Tiger] will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country.”

