Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker Turns 20, Stepmother Kourtney Kardashian Extends Greetings

On his 20th birthday, US singer Travis Barker sent his son Landon Barker his love and best wishes.
The Blink-182 drummer posted adorable images of him and the youngster on Instagram to wish the boy a very happy birthday.
Travis penned, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing son I could ever ask for. I can’t believe you’re 20! The day you were born you made me a better person and you have filled my life with so much happiness. I’m so proud of the man you have become and I love you @landonasherbarker.”
Here is the post shared by Travis:
Landon’s stepmother Kourtney Kardashian, who is the wife of Travis, sent her stepson birthday wishes when he turned 20. Her husband was overjoyed.
Kourtney, who is expecting her first child with Barker, commented on Travis’ Instagram photo with “Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker” and a variety of heart emojis. The former Miss USA Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker are parents to Landon.
