What is expected from Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’

Salman Khan just revealed the plot details of his next action film, “Tiger 3.” The much anticipated action-packed movie Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan as the legendary spy Tiger, is making waves in the community. The official trailer for the movie will be released by its makers on October 16.

Khan recently talked about the movie and commended the unadulterated, realistic, yet amazing action it provides in an Instagram post.

He stated, “The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished.”

Tiger 3 is slated to premiere in three languages on Diwali in 2023. In addition to Khan, Katrina Kaif portrays the female lead, while Emraan Hashmi opposes him.

Under the Yash Raj Films brand, Aditya Chopra is producing the Maneesh Sharma-directed film. An earlier poster implied that the film would follow the events of War and Pathaan, two other spy films.

