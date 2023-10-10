Tiger 3: Vicky Kaushal Reacts to Katrina Kaif’s Zoya Poster

Katrina Kaif is making a strong return in the third part of the Tiger series.

Katrina Kaif is making a strong return in the third part of the Tiger series. Playing the formidable character Zoya once again, she’s ready to impress viewers with her powerful acting, engaging on-screen presence, and fantastic chemistry with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

The release of a solo poster featuring Katrina has attracted a lot of attention, with industry figures like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar sharing their thoughts on it.

On October 10, the makers of Tiger 3 revealed Katrina Kaif’s character poster. In her role as the spy Zoya, Katrina displays strength and courage in an all-leather outfit, portraying a formidable and fearless character.

The poster captures her in an intense action scene, holding onto a rope with one hand and skillfully wielding a gun with the other. In her Instagram caption, Katrina describes her character as, “Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya….”

Katrina‘s husband, Vicky Kaushal, enthusiastically liked the poster, showing his excitement. Varun Dhawan also expressed his appreciation by liking the post. Filmmaker Karan Johar went a step further, as he not only liked the poster but also left a comment, “Kat (red heart emojis).”

In a statement, Katrina Kaif shared information about her character, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all, she stands up for humanity, every single time.”

When talking about the difficulties of the movie, Katrina said, “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception.

We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet.”

This high-energy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, is all set to release in theaters this Diwali. The trailer is planned to be revealed on October 16th.

