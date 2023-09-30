Tiger 3 Star Salman Khan Spotted At Private Airport

Salman Khan recently made a stylish entrance at a private airport.

He sported a cool grey shirt and black jeans with colorful patches.

Salman expressed his pride in the success of the Tiger franchise and its global fanbase.

Salman Khan is a huge superstar in Bollywood and all over India. Besides his fame and confident on-screen performance, he’s also famous for his fashion choices. Recently, he was seen arriving in a cool way at a private airport, waving to photographers and fans who were eager to catch a glimpse of him.

On September 30th, Salman Khan was seen at a private airport in the city. He was wearing a cool grey shirt and black jeans with colorful patches. Salman looked great and greeted his fans as he got out of his SUV and headed into the airport.

On Wednesday, the creators of Tiger 3 shared a video online called ‘Tiger Ka Message.’ In this video, Salman Khan returns as the character Avinash Singh Rathore, who works for RAW (India’s intelligence agency). He discusses how he’s been wrongly accused of being a traitor. The video shows that Tiger is determined to undertake a risky mission to prove his innocence.

When Salman saw that people liked the video and gave a positive reaction, he said something nice in response, “I’m really proud of the Tiger franchise. Tiger has got unanimous love and support from not only my fans but also from the audience across the world for over 10 years now! I’m really humbled that my character has resonated with so many people globally.”

He further added, “This was deliberately done to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stands for. He is a selfless agent. I’m really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can’t wait to show you the trailer now!”

Tiger 3 is the third movie in the famous Tiger series and is connected to YRF’s spy world. It’s directed by Maneesh Sharma and features Katrina Kaif as Zoya. The film is set to hit theaters on November 10, which happens to be Diwali.

