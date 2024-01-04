Quordle Answer Today: Friday 5th January 2024

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for January 5th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an R, 2 with a C, 3 with an R, and 4 with an A.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: R, 2: R, 3: R, 4: T.

Hint 3: Word 1 – an animal or means of transport bred or designed for racing.

Hint 4: Word 2 – an organized group of singers, especially one that takes part in church services or performs in public.

Hint 5: Word 3 – an animal or means of transport bred or designed for racing.

Hint 6: Word 4 – make (something) suitable for a new use or purpose; modify.

TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

RACER

CHOIR

RACER

ADAPT

