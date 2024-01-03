Quordle Answer Today: Thursday 4th January 2024

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for January 4th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an M, 2 with an C , 3 with a I , and 4 with an J .

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: R, 2: E, 3: L , 4: Y.

Hint 3: Word 1 – important, serious, or significant.

Hint 4: Word 2 – picked something from a selection of options.

Hint 5: Word 3 – a person or thing regarded as perfect.

Hint 6: Word 4 – a soft somewhat elastic food product made usually with gelatin or pectin.

TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

MAJOR

CHOSE

IDEAL

