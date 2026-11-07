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Panic grips Poland's Krakow after mass shooting leaves 5 dead and more than 10 injured

Polish President Karol Nawrocki expressed deep concern over the deadly incident.

Web Desk November 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Poland's National Security Bureau was traveling to Krakow, stressing that public safety remained the country's top priority.

KRAKOW: At least five people were killed and dozen others injured after a gunman opened fire in Krakow's main market square in Poland on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, according to the police officials.


Police said the suspect was shot by officers and taken to a hospital. Authorities began receiving reports after a vehicle entered the crowded square, with someone inside firing shots at people at random.


Polish President Karol Nawrocki expressed deep concern over the deadly incident and offered his condolences to the victims, injured people and their families.

In a statement shared on X, Karol Nawrocki said he was in contact with relevant authorities and expected a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.


He also confirmed that the head of Poland's National Security Bureau was traveling to Krakow, stressing that public safety remained the country's top priority.


U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose also condemned the attack, describing it as a horrific act of violence that had disrupted the peace of the country.


In his post on X, Rose said several innocent people had lost their lives in the attack at Krakow's historic central square. He expressed solidarity with Poland and its people, offering condolences to those mourning the victims.

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